Case Filed Over Leaked Victim Details In Minister's Son's POCSO Case

Hyderabad police are investigating a social media leak of the victim's identity in the POCSO case against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, invoking strict legal action against those involved.

Key Points A case has been registered against social media users for revealing the identity of a minor victim in a POCSO case involving a Union Minister's son.

The case invokes sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO Act to protect the victim and her family.

Authorities are tracing social media accounts involved in circulating the victim's personal details.

Revealing the identity of a POCSO victim is a serious legal violation that causes severe emotional distress.

A case was booked against social media users who posted photos, videos and information about the victim and her parents in the POCSO case booked against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, a police official said on Friday.

Legal Action Taken Against Information Leak

Relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO Act have been invoked in the cases booked based on a complaint lodged by the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, regarding the circulation of photographs, videos and other details identifying the victim girl and her parents, the SHO of Pet-Basheerabad police station said in a release.

The social media "account IDs along with relevant URLs involved in the circulation of such content have been identified and forwarded to the concerned authorities for tracing the handlers of these accounts and bringing them to justice", the release said.

Protecting Victims of POCSO Cases

It said revealing the identity or personal details of a girl child/victim and her family involved in POCSO cases causes severe emotional distress to the victim and constitutes a serious legal violation. Strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in such acts, the release added.

A case under the POCSO Act was registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son here last week following allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl, a charge denied by the accused, who in turn alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by the teen and her parents.