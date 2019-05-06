Smriti accuses Rahul of booth capturing in Amethi

May 06, 2019 12:35 IST

Union minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was "ensuring booth capturing" in the constituency.

Irani and Gandhi are contesting against each other in the seat.

"Alert @ECISVEEP Congress president @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing," Irani said on Twitter.

She also tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on 'panja' (hand) election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), the BJP's symbol.

She later told reporters, "He has come now to capture booth. Rahul Gandhi is so frustrated and helpless that he has crossed every limit of the law and has forcibly made an elder woman to cast her vote for Congress. He needs to give an answer to the nation. He is already a land thief and now is also stealing votes," said Irani.

There is no written complaint on the matter.

Amethi is one of the 51 constituencies in seven states that is voting in the fifth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

-- With inputs from ANI