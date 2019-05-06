Rajnath, Mayawati... Here's who came to vote!

Last updated on: May 06, 2019 09:57 IST

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election witnesses several high-stake battles between the Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties, with people from 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states casting their votes today to form the next government.

Here's a look at who were among the early voters!

-- INDIA VOTES

Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh casts his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School. “I will win in Lucknow… Public will decide the margin of victory. I leave it to the people of Lucknow. BJP will get clear majority. NDA might also win 2/3rds majority. I appeal to all voters to come out with family and exercise their right,” Singh, who was accompanied by his family members said after casting his vote at 7.30 am. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Hazaribagh, Jayant Sinha arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote. Sinha is contesting against Congress's Gopal Sahu and Communist Party of India's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha along with his wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast vote for the Lok Sabha election. While waiting in queue, he said that it was in 2014 that he decided to give up his seat and not contest. "I knew that if I didn't then, I would have faced the same fate as others in my party," he said. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati casts her vote at a polling booth in City Montessori Inter College in Lucknow. She appealed to the people to vote. "Right to vote should be used for your own good. I appeal all to come out of homes and vote," the BSP supremo said. Photograph: ANI/Twitter