The 51 seats going to polls in Phase 5

May 06, 2019 10:27 IST

IMAGE: Voters travel by an overloaded boat to reach their polling booths during phase four of the Lok Sabha election in Darbhanga district, Bihar. Photograph: PTI Photo

51 seats spread across 7 states go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election today, May 6.

Polling for 413 Lok Sabha seats have been completed at the end of phase four.

In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.

The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.

The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.

The fourth phase saw 71 seats going to the polls on April 29.

Please check the constituencies going to the polls today.

Bihar: 5 (out of 40) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Sitamarhi RLSP Ram Kumar Sharma Madhubani BJP Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav Muzaffarpur BJP Ajay Nishad Saran BJP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Hajipur LJP Ramvilas Paswan

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 (out of 6) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Anantnag (Shupiyan District)/(Pulwama District) PDP Mehbooba Mufti Ladakh (Kargil District)/(Ladakh District) BJP Thupstan Chhewang

Jharkhand: 4 (out of 14) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Kodarma BJP Ravindra Kr. Ray Ranchi BJP Ram Tahal Choudhary Khunti LJP Karia Munda Hazaribagh BJP Jayant Sinha

Madhya Pradesh: 7 (out of 29) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Tikamgarh BJP Dr. Virendra Kumar Damoh BJP Prahalad Singh Patel Khajuraho BJP Nagendra Singh Satna BJP Ganesh Singh Rewa BJP Janardan Mishra Hoshangabad BJP Uday Pratap Singh Betul BJP Jyoti Dhurve

Rajasthan: 12 (out of 25) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Ganganagar BJP Nihalchand Bikaner BJP Arjun Ram Meghwal Churu BJP Rahul Kaswan Jhunjhunu BJP Santosh Ahlawat Sikar BJP Sumedhanand Saraswati Jaipur Rural BJP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Jaipur BJP Ramcharan Bohara Alwar BJP Chand Nath Bharatpur BJP Bahadur Singh Karauli-Dholpur BJP Manoj Rajoria Dausa BJP Harish Chandra Meena Nagaur BJP C R Choudhary

Uttar Pradesh: 14 (out of 80) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Dhaurahra BJP Rekha Sitapur BJP Rajesh Verma Mohanlalganj BJP Kaushal Kishore Lucknow BJP Raj Nath Singh Rae Bareli INC Sonia Gandhi Amethi INC Rahul Gandhi Banda BJP Bhairon Prasad Mishra Fatehpur BJP Sadhavi Niranjan Jyoti Kaushambi BJP Vinod Kumar Sonkar Barabanki BJP Priyanka Singh Rawat Faizabad BJP Lallu Singh Bahraich BJP Sadhvi Savitri Bai Foole Kaiserganj BJP Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh Gonda BJP Kirti Vardhan Singh