Lok Sabha polls: Predict who will win Phase 5

April 30, 2019 09:47 IST

Think you are a political junkie?

Go ahead, play the Rediff.com Election Game!

IMAGE: A voter shows her inked marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Samastipur, Bihar, April 29, 2019. Photograph: PTI photo

51 Lok Sabha constituencies go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Want to predict the outcome of the Lok Sabha election in the states that vote on Monday, May 6, 2019?

Take the Rediff.com Election Game and check how much you got right when the votes are counted on May 23.

And do share your predictions with family and friends and invite them to take the Rediff.com Election Game too!

So what are you waiting for, folks? Let the Game begin!

The Rediff Election Game created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com