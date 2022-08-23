It's 6 Months Of Putin's War

On Wednesday, August 24, Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will complete six months.

Ukraine celebrates its 1991 declaration of independence from the then USSR on the same day.

IMAGE: A young woman wrapped in a Ukrainian Insurgent Army flag hugs a girl wrapped in a Ukrainian national flag by a burnt Russian military vehicle displayed in downtown Kyiv.

Scores of burnt-out Russian military vehicles were left around Kyiv after its failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital in the first month of the war. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: A boy looks at a destroyed tank at an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles.

UNICEF noted in June that almost two of every three Ukrainian children have been displaced by the war in Ukraine. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers inspect a tank at an exhibition dedicated to the country's Independence Day. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy stands on a used shell at an exhibition. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A dog sits inside a destroyed shopping centre. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A man pulls a cart after he cleans his yard after a night of shelling. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed shopping center. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed apartment building is demolished in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged apartment building in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A business owner inspects her sewing workshop damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: A petrol station surrounded by protection sandbags in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A rocket in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com