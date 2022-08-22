News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Escaping Putin's Cruel War

Ukraine: Escaping Putin's Cruel War

By Rediff News Bureau
August 22, 2022 12:51 IST
While Russia focuses its attack on the east and south of the country, the threat of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv remains.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers help a woman board a train in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, to Dnipro and Lviv during an evacuation effort from the war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A son hugs his mother during the evacuation from war-affected areas in Bakhmut in Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People shop on a street in Bakhmut, the war-affected area of eastern Ukraine about 7 kilometres from the frontline in Donetsk region, August 20, 2022. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt down cars are seen near Bakhmut. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers create a road blocks in Bakhmut. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers outside a residential building damaged by a Russian strike in Siversk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A member of a rescue crew evacuates a woman from a residential building damaged by a Russian strike in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian street artist Varvara Logvyn paints national ornaments on Czech anti-tank hedgehogs.
While Russia focuses its attack on the east and south of the country, the threat of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv remains. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
