Ukraine: RESCUED From The Debris

The latest glimpses from Ukraine's ground zero.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: A medic helps a man rescued from the debris of a residential building hit by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives and friends weep beside Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Holubka's coffin at the funeral in Chop, Zakarpattia region. Photograph: Serhii Hudak/Reuters

IMAGE: Orthodox priest Andrii Halavin conducts a burial service for unidentified people killed by Russian troops during a mass burial ceremony in Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Bodies of people killed during a Russian strike are seen inside an ambulance in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

IMAGE: A toy is seen in front of a building destroyed in a military strike, about 6 km from the frontline, in Siversk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Dmitry, 17, stands inside his destroyed apartment following shelling in the Russian-controlled settlement of Panteleymonivka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Denys, 28, repairs the roof of his house after military strikes in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: The debris of a tram depot hit by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter works at the House of Culture hit by a missile strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenski=yy awards an injured Ukrainian soldier at a hospital in Lviv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy at the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy in Lviv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy mourns fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com