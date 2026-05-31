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Home  » News » Karnataka Land Dispute: 12 Accused In Six Murders

Karnataka Land Dispute: 12 Accused In Six Murders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV

May 31, 2026 20:06 IST

In a shocking turn of events, 12 individuals have been accused in a murder case stemming from a violent land dispute in Vijayapura, Karnataka, leaving six dead and raising concerns over rural crime.

Key Points

  • 12 individuals have been named as accused in the murder of six people in Vijayapura, Karnataka.
  • The murders are linked to a long-standing land dispute over agricultural land.
  • The victims include four members of the Nirale family, who had purchased the disputed land.
  • The assailants allegedly used deadly weapons, including swords and machetes, in the attack.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the incident.

Police have named 12 accused in connection with the murder of six people, four of them members of a family, over a land dispute in this district.

According to an FIR registered at Chadachan police station, the complainant also alleged assault on several others.

 

The complaint was lodged by Chaitannya Kumar Nirale, a 33-year-old farmer and town panchayat member, who stated that a long-running dispute over agricultural land purchased by his family from a local farmer was behind the incident.

The Land Purchase and Subsequent Dispute

According to the FIR, the Nirale family had purchased several parcels of land in Govindapur from Khyama Ninga Teli alias Ganiger, after being assured by members of another family that they had no objection to the transaction.

However, disputes allegedly resurfaced after the purchase when objections were raised over the family's efforts to clear and cultivate the land.

Violent Confrontation and Fatalities

The complainant alleged that on Friday afternoon, while family members and labourers were carrying out land-clearing work using an earthmover, a group of armed men arrived at the site on motorcycles and objected to the work.

The FIR stated that the assailants were allegedly armed with swords, machetes, sickles, knives, and other weapons.

They allegedly hurled abuses, issued threats, and attacked the family. The complainant also alleged that chilli powder was thrown into the eyes of some victims before the assault.

According to the complaint, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Chandrakant alias Chandu Nirale, and Revansiddha alias Rahul Nirale were attacked with deadly weapons and succumbed to their injuries. Two others associated with the Nirale family were also killed.

Investigation Underway

Several others, including Samarth Nirale, Shabbir Attar, JCB operator Sandeep Mane, and village elder Aravind Katage, were also injured in the incident.

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, and other offences.

Further investigation is underway, police said, adding that there are important leads in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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