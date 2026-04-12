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Goa Police Crack Down on IPL Betting Ring, Arrest Four

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 15:24 IST

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Goa police have successfully dismantled an illegal IPL betting operation, arresting four individuals and seizing crucial evidence, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat online gambling crimes in India.

Photographs: BCCI

Photographs: BCCI

Key Points

  • Goa police busted an IPL betting racket operating from a residential property in South Goa.
  • Four individuals from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were arrested for accepting bets on the Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals IPL match.
  • Authorities seized mobile phones, laptops, a tablet, internet equipment, and cash amounting to Rs 37,000.
  • The accused have been charged under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

Police have busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket operating out of a house in South Goa, arresting four persons, an official said on Sunday.

A team from Verna police raided the premises in the Shindolim area of Sancoale village near Vasco on Saturday night and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bets on the cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, he said.

 

The accused, Pranjal Tiwari (23), Amar Dawda (33), Shashank Kumar Sahu (19) and Sandeep Singh (23), hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and were staying in a rented premises.

As many as 10 mobile phones, two laptops, a tablet, an internet router with a signal receiver and cash worth Rs 37,000 were seized from the house, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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