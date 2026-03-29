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Udupi Police Crack Down on Cricket Betting Racket After Near-Fatal Encounters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 22:17 IST

Five individuals have been arrested in Udupi, Karnataka, after allegedly attempting to run over police officers and being linked to a major cricket betting racket, highlighting the crackdown on illegal gambling activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five individuals arrested in Udupi for allegedly attempting to run over police officers.
  • The suspects are also linked to an organised cricket betting racket.
  • The arrests followed incidents in Karkala and Shirva where police were targeted by a vehicle.
  • The accused allegedly lured people with promises of high returns through cricket betting before cheating them.
  • Cases have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Public Gambling Act.

Five people were arrested in this district for allegedly attempting to run over police personnel in two separate incidents and for their suspected involvement in an organised cricket betting racket, police said on Sunday.

The arrests follow incidents reported from Karkala and Shirva on March 27.

 

According to police, the first incident occurred near Hanchikatte in Kasaba village of Karkala taluk when a team led by Sub-Inspector Prasanna M S of Karkala Rural police station signalled a black SUV to stop.

Instead of halting, the occupants allegedly drove the vehicle towards the officers with the intent to run them over before fleeing the scene.

A case of attempt to murder and obstruction of government duty was registered at the Karkala City police station.

Later, the same vehicle was intercepted near Padavu in Shirva. The occupants allegedly pointed a gun at police from the vehicle window. The SUV was eventually stopped with the help of a Head Constable, and the suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

The arrested have been identified as Sudarshan Shetty (29) of Nada village, Kundapur; Kartavya Shetty (27) of Heruru village, Kundapur; Arun Shetty (29) of Mooduru village, Byndoor taluk; Tejas (28) of Belanje village, Hebri taluk; and Prajwal Shetty (29) of Shiruru village, Byndoor taluk.

Cricket Betting Racket Uncovered

During interrogation, police said the accused were part of a larger betting network allegedly involved in luring people with promises of high returns through cricket betting, then cheating them. The group is also suspected of running illegal gambling operations linked to ongoing cricket matches.

Cases have been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, obstruction of duty, and rioting, as well as provisions of the Public Gambling Act at Karkala and Shirva police stations.

The arrested were produced in a local court after medical examination, Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told PTI.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the racket.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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