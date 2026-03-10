HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Himachal Pradesh University Student Held in Stabbing Incident

Himachal Pradesh University Student Held in Stabbing Incident

Source: PTI
March 10, 2026 00:08 IST

A first-year law student in Shimla has been arrested for a stabbing incident on the Himachal Pradesh University campus, highlighting concerns about student safety and campus violence.

Photograph: Nate Chute/Reuters

Key Points

  • A law student at Himachal Pradesh University was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person during a campus fight.
  • The accused, Mohit Dogra, allegedly threatened the victim with a knife before the stabbing.
  • The victim, Dhanraj, was injured in the stomach and taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College for treatment.
  • Dogra has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Police are currently investigating the stabbing incident at Himachal Pradesh University.

A first-year law student of Himachal Pradesh University was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday during a fight between two groups, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Dogra (26), a resident of Sundernagar in Mandi district, they said.

 

According to the complainant, Mukesh Kumar, the fight broke out between two groups on the law department campus. Around 1.30 pm, Dogra came out of the gate, pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him in front of his friends Yograj, Dhanraj and Aman.

The accused then attacked Dhanraj and he started bleeding from the stomach. The injured was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College for treatment, the complaint stated.

Dogra has been booked under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The condition of Dhanraj is stated to be stable. Further investigation is underway, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
