20 Arrested Following Solan Stabbing Incident

In Solan, Himachal Pradesh, police have arrested 20 individuals following a violent stabbing incident linked to an ongoing dispute, leaving three people injured and prompting a thorough investigation.

Key Points Twenty individuals have been arrested in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly attacking three people with sharp weapons.

The victims sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment, with one transferred to Shimla for further care.

Police investigation suggests the attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the involved parties.

Authorities used CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting with a deadly weapon, and unlawful assembly.

Twenty people have been arrested for allegedly injuring three persons by attacking them with sharp-edged weapons in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, with police suspecting that the reason behind the attack is an ongoing dispute.

The injured have been identified as Harsh (23), a resident of Ward Number 7, Lalit Kishore (23), from Sirmaur district and Lalit Kumar (26), a resident of Bano village.

According to a complaint lodged by an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Saturday when several men surrounded his cousin near a girls' school, leading to an argument.

The complaint told police that he then reached the spot with some friends and rescued his cousin, who was being forcefully being taken towards ITI.

He further alleged that when they left the spot and were on their way to Dhobighat Colony, around 15 to 20 men carrying sharp-edged weapons stopped them and started assaulting them.

During the scuffle, the three were injured and then taken to the civil hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, police said.

Kumar was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for further treatment, they added.

Investigation and Arrests

Police examined the spot and constituted multiple teams to identify and nab the accused. Based on the CCTV footage, 20 people were arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Solan, Thirumala Raju SD Verma said a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(3) (rioting and being armed with deadly weapon), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is underway, he said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests that the clash between them was a result of an ongoing dispute.