Home  » News » Himachal Pradesh: Five arrested for assault, forcing man to transfer money via UPI

Himachal Pradesh: Five arrested for assault, forcing man to transfer money via UPI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 16:38 IST

Five individuals have been apprehended in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly assaulting a man and coercing him into transferring funds via UPI, highlighting the growing concern of digital payment fraud.

Key Points

  • Five individuals were arrested in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly assaulting a man and forcing him to transfer over Rs 20,000 via UPI.
  • The victim, Rajneesh Yadav, was stopped near Gol Chowk and forced to transfer Rs 23,260 into different bank accounts.
  • A cybercrime team analyzed UPI transactions and CCTV footage to track down the accused within 48 hours.
  • The accused have been identified as Bhupender Singh, Chandan Prasad, Golu Kumar, Mohammad Aftab, and Mohammad Farman.

Five people were arrested here on Monday for allegedly assaulting and forcing a man to transfer more than Rs 20,000 into different bank accounts via UPI in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender Singh, Chandan Prasad, Golu Kumar, Mohammad Aftab and Mohammad Farman, police said.

 

According to a complaint registered by the victim, Rajneesh Yadav, a resident of Solan's Baddi, the five accused stopped him near Gol Chowk when he was on his way back home on February 27. The accused then snatched his mobile phone and assaulted him, forcing him to transfer Rs 23,260 into different bank accounts via UPI. The accused fled after this.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case in the matter.

Swift Action by Cybercrime Team

A cybercrime team conducted a thorough analysis of UPI transactions and scanned CCTV footage. Based on digital evidence, police were able to track down the accused within 48 hours and they were immediately arrested.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
