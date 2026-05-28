HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Arrests Gang For Robbery, Kidnapping

Delhi Police Arrests Gang For Robbery, Kidnapping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 17:14 IST

x

Delhi Police have arrested a gang of four men and apprehended two juveniles for a brazen robbery and kidnapping on Delhi's Urban Extension Road, highlighting concerns about highway crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested four men and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly abducting and robbing a man.
  • The incident occurred on Urban Extension Road-II in Outer North Delhi.
  • The accused allegedly robbed the victim of his mobile phone and motorcycle.
  • The gang committed the crime to fund their partying and lavish spending.
  • Police recovered the car used in the crime, the robbed motorcycle, and the victim's mobile phone.

Delhi Police has arrested four men and apprehended two juveniles for allegedly abducting and robbing a man on Urban Extension Road-II in Outer North Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, they committed the crime to fund their partying and lavish spending.

 

The incident happened in the early hours of May 27, when the accused allegedly intercepted the victim's motorcycle near Holambi Khurd, dragged him into a car, assaulted him and robbed him of his mobile phone and motorcycle before abandoning him on the roadside.

Details of the Robbery and Kidnapping

According to the police, the victim, identified as Abhinav Tripathi, a resident of Holambi Khurd working at Shahbad Dairy, was returning home when he was robbed.

"Four occupants of the car allegedly overpowered Tripathi and forcibly dragged him inside the vehicle. The accused assaulted him while the car was moving and later dumped him near Hanuman Mandir in Narela before fleeing with his motorcycle and mobile phone," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami in a statement said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received after the victim's brother, Anirudh Tripathi, informed police about the robbery and kidnapping. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

Investigation and Arrests

The team analysed CCTV footage from nearby routes and used technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify the suspects. "Our teams identified the accused, following which they were arrested some time after the incident," the DCP said.

The accused have been identified as Harsh (21), a resident of Delhi, Ankit (24), Sudhir (28), and Sanket (19), while the two apprehended juveniles are aged 17, both residents of Haryana's Sonipat.

According to police, Ankit worked as a driver and was previously involved in a criminal case in Haryana. Harsh, a casual labourer, had earlier been booked under the Arms Act in a case registered at Kanjhawala police station in Delhi.

Recovery of Stolen Items

Police recovered the car used in the crime, the robbed motorcycle and the victim's mobile phone.

They further said that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the gang was involved in other highway robberies in the Delhi-Haryana border region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi robbery,delhi assault

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Four Juvenile Drug Addicts for Stabbing and Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Four Juvenile Drug Addicts for Stabbing and Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Juvenile Gang Funding Birthday Trip Through Bike Thefts
Delhi Police Nab Juvenile Gang Funding Birthday Trip Through Bike Thefts
How Delhi Police Solved the Dwarka Robbery Case Involving Juveniles
How Delhi Police Solved the Dwarka Robbery Case Involving Juveniles
Delhi Gang Members Arrested After Threatening Resident
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Eid Spirit at Taj Mahal: Agra Celebrates Peace, Unity and Joy1:58

Eid Spirit at Taj Mahal: Agra Celebrates Peace, Unity and...

Internet Loves Kusha Kapila's Stunning Casual Appearance0:50

Internet Loves Kusha Kapila's Stunning Casual Appearance

WATCH: Massive Search Op Continues in Rajouri Forests for Sixth Straight Day1:31

WATCH: Massive Search Op Continues in Rajouri Forests for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO