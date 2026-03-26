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Delhi Police Nab Juvenile Gang Funding Birthday Trip Through Bike Thefts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 15:48 IST

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Seven juveniles have been apprehended in Delhi for allegedly committing bike jacking and robberies to fund a birthday celebration, highlighting the concerning trend of youth involvement in criminal activities.

Key Points

  • Seven juveniles apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka for bike jacking, robbery, and theft.
  • The juvenile gang planned to sell stolen motorcycles to fund a birthday celebration at a hill station.
  • The accused were linked to at least three cases registered in the Dwarka and Najafgarh areas.
  • Police analysed CCTV footage and used technical surveillance to apprehend the juveniles and recover stolen motorcycles.

Seven juveniles allegedly involved in multiple cases of bike jacking, robbery and theft to fund a birthday celebration at a hill station have been apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused were linked to at least three cases registered in the Dwarka and Najafgarh areas. They planned to sell the stolen motorcycles to generate quick money for celebrating the birthday of one of the group members, he said.

 

According to police, the action followed a complaint filed on March 15 by Nikhil, a resident of Mohan Garden, who alleged that he was robbed of his motorcycle and cash by unidentified people.

The 22-year-old complainant told police that he, along with his nephew, had gone to the Kakrola Ganda Nala service road on his motorcycle after refuelling when they were intercepted by four people on motorcycles.

The assailants allegedly threatened them with a knife and fled with their motorcycle and Rs 2,000 in cash, a senior police officer said.

Police Investigation and Apprehension

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said police analysed footage from around 500 CCTV cameras covering a stretch of around 10 km.

With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, six juveniles were initially apprehended and stolen motorcycles were recovered. Another of their associate was nabbed later, and one more stolen motorcycle was seized.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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