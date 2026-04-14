How Delhi Police Solved the Dwarka Robbery Case Involving Juveniles

Delhi Police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with a robbery in Dwarka, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat juvenile crime in the city.

Key Points Three juveniles apprehended by Delhi Police for robbery in Dwarka's Bindapur area.

The victim was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone, belongings, and money.

CCTV footage analysis led to the identification and detention of the juveniles.

The robbed mobile phone was recovered from one of the accused during the investigation.

One suspect, identified as Ankit, remains at large as the investigation continues.

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 5-6 in Bindapur when three to four boys accosted Manoj, near his house, while he was returning home from work, they said.

"The accused allegedly misbehaved with him, assaulted him and robbed his mobile phone, his belongings, and some money before fleeing the spot," a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Apprehension

During the probe, police analysed the CCTV footage from the area, which showed a group of four boys running away with the victim's belongings.

Subsequently, the police detained the three juveniles, while their associate, identified as Ankit, is on the run, the officer said.

During the investigation, the robbed mobile phone was recovered from one of the accused, police said.

Further probe into the case is underway, they added.