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How Delhi Police Solved the Dwarka Robbery Case Involving Juveniles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 20:00 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with a robbery in Dwarka, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat juvenile crime in the city.

Key Points

  • Three juveniles apprehended by Delhi Police for robbery in Dwarka's Bindapur area.
  • The victim was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone, belongings, and money.
  • CCTV footage analysis led to the identification and detention of the juveniles.
  • The robbed mobile phone was recovered from one of the accused during the investigation.
  • One suspect, identified as Ankit, remains at large as the investigation continues.

Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 5-6 in Bindapur when three to four boys accosted Manoj, near his house, while he was returning home from work, they said.

 

"The accused allegedly misbehaved with him, assaulted him and robbed his mobile phone, his belongings, and some money before fleeing the spot," a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Apprehension

During the probe, police analysed the CCTV footage from the area, which showed a group of four boys running away with the victim's belongings.

Subsequently, the police detained the three juveniles, while their associate, identified as Ankit, is on the run, the officer said.

During the investigation, the robbed mobile phone was recovered from one of the accused, police said.

Further probe into the case is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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