Son of Rape-Accused Godman Detained for Questioning in Nashik

The son of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is accused of rape and fraud, has been detained for questioning as the investigation intensifies, while authorities continue to search for Kharat's wife in connection with a separate cheating case.

Key Points The son of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has been detained for questioning by the SIT in connection with multiple rape and fraud allegations against his father.

Ashok Kharat faces at least 10 FIRs, including eight for alleged sexual assault and two for cheating, with over 100 complaints received by the SIT.

Police are also searching for Kharat's wife, Kalpana, who is wanted in connection with a separate case of cheating a landowner of over Rs 4 crore.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the land fraud case involving Kharat's wife, while Kharat, his wife, and a middleman are still wanted.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is conducting a probe against rape-accused self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, on Tuesday detained his son from Nashik city for questioning, police said.

At least 10 FIRs, eight for alleged sexual assault or exploitation and two for cheating, have been registered against Kharat at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik, while the SIT has received more than 100 complaints over phone against him.

An SIT team reached Kharat's house located in Karmayogi Nagar here and detained his son Harshvardhan. He was then taken to the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) for questioning, police sources said.

The investigators are trying to trace Kharat's wife Kalpana. However, the SIT team failed to find her at the residence, and detained their son, they said.

Kharat's police custody will end on Wednesday, following which he will be produced in a local court.

Land Fraud Allegations

Meanwhile, police in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district on Tuesday registered a case against five persons, including Kharat's wife for cheating a land owner of over Rs 4 crore, officials said.

Police in the temple town of Shirdi have arrested two accused persons in this connection. However, Kharat's wife Kalpana is absconding and an operation to trace her is underway, the official said.

"A land owner from Shirdi had borrowed an unsecured loan of Rs 5.52 crore from Kharat's wife against four acres of land. He had made repayment of around Rs 1.5 crore, but Kharat allegedly tried to grab the land. The owner then lodged a complaint with the police, based on which a case was registered for fraud and under the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act," he said.

The arrested accused duo was identified as Arvind Bawake and Kiran Sonawane, he said, adding that Kharat, his wife and a middleman are wanted in the case.