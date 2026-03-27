Rape-Accused Godman Ashok Kharat Faces More Scrutiny as SIT Receives Flood of New Complaints

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively investigating self-styled godman Ashok Kharat following a surge of new complaints related to sexual assault, extortion, and other alleged crimes.

Key Points The SIT investigating Ashok Kharat has received over 50 calls with new complaints and information.

Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman, is accused of sexually exploiting multiple women over several years.

Police have registered eight FIRs against Kharat, including allegations of sexual assault and extortion.

A 20-foot remote-controlled snake was seized from Kharat's office, allegedly used to deceive visitors.

The Nashik district administration has suspended Ashok Kharat's arms licence due to the criminal cases against him.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting a probe against rape-accused self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has received more than 50 calls in the last five days reporting crimes allegedly committed by him or providing related information, officials said on Friday.

Kharat, accused of sexually exploiting several women over the years, was made to undergo an HIV test and its results were negative, they said.

The SIT has published two mobile phone numbers for those who want to share information about Kharat's activities and alleged crimes.

The police have so far registered eight FIRs against him after receiving multiple complaints involving allegations of sexual assault, extortion, and circulation of objectionable material.

Kharat, who headed a temple trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar tehsil of Nashik district and was visited by several prominent political leaders, was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over a period of three years.

A senior official said that since the publication of mobile numbers, the probe team has received 15 to 20 phone calls daily.

Of the calls received in the last five days, more than 50 were about complaints against Kharat, he said, adding that the SIT is verifying the complaints.

The identities of those providing information will remain confidential, he said.

Evidence Seized from Kharat's Office

The SIT visited Kharat's office in Nashik on Friday, accompanied by a forensic science team. Several documents, files and other evidence was recovered from the place.

Notably, a 20-feet remote-controlled mechanised snake has also been seized from his office, police sources said. Kharat allegedly used the snake to make his visitors believe that he could control a live snake and thus possessed supernatural powers.

Arms Licence Suspended

The Nashik district administration has, meanwhile, suspended his arms licence, citing the multiple criminal cases registered against him.

Kharat had obtained a revolver licence on October 15, 2012, and got it renewed on January 1, 2024.