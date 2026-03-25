Ashok Kharat: Maharashtra 'Godman' In The Midst Of A Sex Scandal

Self-styled 'godman' and numerologist Ashok Kharat has been arrested in Nashik on charges of alleged sexual assault and black magic, setting off a political storm. How did he manage to operate undetected for so long?

IMAGE: Ashok Kharat, the self-styled godman. Photograph: X

Key Points Ashok Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer turned 'godman', was arrested in Nashik after a sexual assault complaint and a sting operation revealed 58 illicit videos.

Rupali Chakankar resigned as Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson after a video surfaced showing her washing Kharat's feet, though she claimed no knowledge of his alleged crimes.

Police investigations have uncovered over 100 suspected videos of women, with allegations including rape, sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion.

Kharat allegedly exploited women from respected families by promising solutions to marital and fertility issues through elaborate, fear-inducing rituals.

A Special Investigation Team is probing Kharat's activities, including the discovery of a revolver and bullets, raising suspicions of human sacrifice.

Ashok Kharat (alias 'Captain' Kharat), a self-styled 'godman' and numerologist in Nashik, Maharashtra, was arrested on March 18 following a sting operation initiated by a former staffer, and a sexual assault complaint filed by a 35-year-old woman.

The arrest of Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer turned 'godman' who operated in Nashik, has stunned Maharashtra's political circles as he was linked to the State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar who was forced to resign from her post. Some 58 illicit videos were found by the police who are investigating the godman.

The Rise and Fall of 'Captain' Kharat

Kharat reinvented himself in Nashik as a numerologist after he retired from the Merchant Navy. Known as 'Captain', he offered astrology, numerology, and occult rituals, drawing followers who believed he could solve personal and marital problems. His office doubled as a property business and became the hub of his alleged exploitation.

Kharat built his reputation by projecting himself as a spiritual guide. He staged elaborate rituals, sometimes involving fake snakes and wildlife items, to create an atmosphere of fear and mysticism. Women from respected families in Nashik and beyond sought his blessings, believing he had the power to influence their lives and fortunes.

Exploitation and Blackmail Allegations

Police investigations revealed a disturbing pattern. A pen drive seized from his office contained 58 obscene video clips of different women. A Special Investigation Team later suggested the number of victims could be far higher, with over 100 suspected videos surfacing. Complaints include rape, sexual assault, blackmail, and extortion.

Kharat positioned himself as a spiritual problem-solver. He promised solutions to marital disputes, fertility issues, and family problems. Many women, including those from well-known families, approached him in desperation, believing his rituals and numerology could change their lives. This trust made them vulnerable to manipulation.

Fear and superstition were central to Kharat's modus operandi. It helped him sexually abuse several women and yet keep his crimes under the wraps. He is also accused of blackmailing his targets using CCTV recordings. He allegedly promised miracles and sold items that barely cost Rs 100 for lakhs of rupees.

Sting Operation and Police Complaint

One of the most shocking allegations came from a staff member who worked in Kharat's office. He claimed that Kharat assaulted his wife while she was pregnant, under the pretext of performing rituals for a healthy child. The woman later fell into depression, and this incident pushed the staffer to plant a hidden camera in Kharat's office, which eventually exposed his crimes.

According to the Sarkarwada police station, Nashik, a 35-year-old staff member filed a complaint against Kharat on March 21, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Police said the complainant had been working at Kharat's office in the Canada Corner area in Nashik for a monthly salary of Rs 6,000.

In his complaint, the staffer alleged that Kharat sexually assaulted his wife last year when she was pregnant.

'He asked me to bring my wife to him, saying he would perform rituals to ensure a healthy child. He also claimed he could determine the sex of the child,' the complainant told the police.

According to his statement, Kharat allegedly asked the husband to step out of his chamber during the visit. 'When my wife came out, she looked disturbed. Later, she told me that Kharat had touched her inappropriately. She went into depression for nearly a month after the incident,' the complainant alleged.

Rupali Chakankar's Resignation

Apart from the 35-year-old woman who accused him of repeated rape over three years, more women have begun to come forward. Police say the number of victims could rise as the investigation progresses, with many women gathering the courage to speak about their experiences. The SIT is now examining over 100 suspected videos linked to the case.

The scandal took a political turn when a video resurfaced showing Rupali Chakankar, then chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, washing Kharat's feet during a Guru Purnima ritual years ago. Chakankar explained that her family had once considered Kharat and his wife as spiritual gurus, but insisted she was shocked by the revelations.

Facing mounting criticism, she resigned from her post on March 20, 2026, while calling for strong action against him. She further said that she was being targeted because she is a woman. She added that the video showing her washing Ashok Kharat's feet was five-six years old.

Number of victims could go up

The SIT, headed by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, has intensified the probe. Officials said over 100 suspected videos linked to the case had surfaced, and the number of victims could rise further as more women gather the courage to speak.

Meanwhile, the police have also detained priests and staff associated with Kharat's 'Ishanyeshwar' temple for questioning, as part of efforts to trace possible links and determine the extent of the network.

While seeking an extension of his custody, Public Prosecutor Shailendra Bagde shared chilling details from the investigation, including Kharat's possible involvement in human sacrifices.

During the probe, a revolver, 21 live cartridges, and five used bullets were found, he told the court. The police suspect that these five bullets may have been used for narbali, or human sacrifice, the prosecutor added.