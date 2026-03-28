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More Cases Filed Against Maharashtra Godman Ashok Kharat Amidst Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 16:29 IST

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is under investigation in Maharashtra, facing new allegations of sexual assault and cheating, with authorities probing potential links to a Hawala racket.

Key Points

  • Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat faces two new cases, bringing the total to ten FIRs, including eight for alleged sexual assault and two for cheating.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating Ashok Kharat and has received over 100 complaints, primarily from women, via phone.
  • One woman alleges Kharat sexually exploited her between 2022 and 2024 after she sought guidance for marital and financial problems.
  • A cloth merchant claims Kharat defrauded him of Rs 2.62 lakh by providing fake gemstones and a ring under the guise of improving his business.
  • Authorities suspect Ashok Kharat may also be involved in a Hawala racket, expanding the scope of the investigation.

Two more cases have been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, police said on Saturday, adding that the Special Investigation Team which conducting a probe against him has received more than 100 complaints over phone.

With this, a total of ten FIRs, eight for alleged sexual assault or exploitation and two for cheating, have been registered against Kharat at Sarkarwada police station in the city.

 

Kharat, who was visited by several prominent Maharashtra politicians over the years, was arrested on March 18 after a woman alleged that he had repeatedly raped her for three years.

Details of New Allegations Against Ashok Kharat

On Friday, another FIR was registered against him on a complaint filed by a woman, officials said.

The woman met Kharat for guidance as her relations with the husband were strained and the family was having financial troubles, she told police.

Kharat allegedly told her that she would have to do his every bidding if she wanted a solution to her problems, and sexually exploited her between March 2022 to 2024.

The second FIR registered on Friday was based on a cheating complaint filed by Rajendra Bhagwat, a cloth merchant from Nevasa.

He wanted his business to do well and met Kharat on a relative's advice, Bhagwat told police.

Kharat allegedly took a gold ring and a few gemstones from him and gave him a ring and a gemstone in return, asking him to wear them.

As per Bhagwat, he paid Rs 2.62 lakh for this, but later realised that the ring and gemstone given by Kharat were fake, and he had been duped.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Response

The SIT, which has published two phone numbers for those who want to give any information about Kharat's criminal activities, has received more than 100 complaints in the last five days, most of them from women, a police official said.

But very few of them are coming forward to lodge written complaints, he added.

Kharat is also suspected to be involved in a Hawala racket, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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