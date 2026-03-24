Maha godman case: SIT unearths asserts worth Rs 1,500 cr, 100 videos

The SIT investigating self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who faces multiple rape accusations, has made significant breakthroughs.

IMAGE: Self-styled godman and rape accused Ashok Kharat. Photograph: X

Key Points The SIT has unearthed assets worth Rs 1,500 crore and 100 objectionable videos linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

The investigation, now involving Nashik police and the Income Tax Department, is examining financial irregularities and digital evidence.

Kharat was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over three years, with two more cases registered against him.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases against self-styled godman and rape accused Ashok Kharat has unearthed assets worth Rs 1,500 crore and 100 objectionable videos, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

With the discovery widening the scope of the investigation, the Nashik police and Income Tax Department have also been roped in for the probe, the official said.

Godman Ashok Kharat's Political Links

Kharat, who heads a temple trust at Sinnar in Nashik district and had several political leaders visit him over the years, was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape over a period of three years.

Two more cases have been registered against him in connection with his alleged sexual exploitation of a seven-month pregnant woman and another woman on the pretext of getting her remarried.

"The SIT has discovered 100 objectionable videos and assets worth around Rs 1,500 crore related to him. While the I-T department is investigating financial irregularities and property holdings of Kharat and people related to him, the cyber police are examining the videos," he said.

A multi-agency investigation is underway, considering the scope and seriousness of the probe, he added.

The expansion aims to manage the complex layers of evidence, including digital forensics and financial trails, he said.

The SIT led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute is probing six cases against Kharat and has appealed to the public to come forward with any relevant information related to the criminal cases in Nashik.

The official said that the SIT has assured that the identities of those providing information or reporting a crime committed by the accused will be kept strictly confidential.

The probe team comprises five to 10 officers from the crime branch, including women personnel to handle victims' sensitive statements, the official said.

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date and the state government are monitoring the investigation to ensure accountability and swift progress.