Special Team To Investigate Deaths Of Two Girls In Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh police have launched a special investigation into the deaths of two girls whose bodies were discovered in the Yamuna River, aiming to dispel rumours and determine the cause of these tragic incidents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sirmaur Police form SIT to investigate the deaths of two girls found in the Yamuna River.

The body of a 10-year-old girl was recovered after she went missing, with CCTV footage showing her near the river.

Post-mortem examinations found no signs of internal or external injuries or sexual assault on either girl.

Police urge the public to avoid spreading rumours, asserting no foul play is suspected in the deaths.

A missing person report was filed for the 13-year-old girl, whose body was found three days later.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchint Singh Negi on Saturday announced constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the deaths of two girls whose bodies were found in the Yamuna river.

A 10-year-old girl's body was recovered from the Yamuna in Poanta Sahib sub-division of Himachal's Sirmaur district late Wednesday night, weeks after the body of a 13-year-old girl was found floating in the same area.

Special Investigation Team Formed

The SP told reporters here that a SIT led by a DSP-rank officer has been constituted, with and Paonta Sahib station house officer (SHO) and officers from the cyber cell as members. The SIT will report directly to the SP on a day-to-day basis.

The 10-year-old girl had gone missing from her home on Wednesday, with her body recovered from the Yamuna around four hours later.

A CCTV footage showing the girl leaving her home and running towards the Yamuna has been obtained, and a witness has also come forward who heard her cries for help. However, by the time the witness reached the banks of the Yamuna, the girl had already drowned, the senior officer said.

Post-Mortem Findings

Negi said post-mortem was conducted on the 10-year-old girl, which revealed no internal or external injuries on her body. No evidence of sexual assault was found. Further, a full-body X-ray of the body was conducted prior to the post-mortem to meticulously check for any potential injuries.

Regarding the 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home on April 19, the SP said a missing person report was lodged on the very same day and a search operation was immediately initiated.

The girl's body was recovered from the Yamuna on the April 22, three days after she went missing.

Police Investigation Details

Although the skin on the body had significantly decomposed, the girl's hair remained intact and rumours suggesting that her hair had been cut are false.

A comprehensive forensic examination of the girl's body was conducted prior to post-mortem, and a full-body X-ray was also taken. The post-mortem examination yielded no evidence of any internal or external injuries, nor did it indicate any signs of sexual assault, the SP said.

The girl's viscera have been preserved for further examination, and the cause of death will be ascertained only after the report is received, he added.

Negi appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours. There was no foul play involved in the deaths of the two girls, he asserted.

Earlier, family members of victims had alleged that in both cases, the girls were found partially naked, with their hair cut, and bore signs of physical brutality.

The police are investigating both these cases with utmost seriousness, and details regarding the probe are being shared with the concerned families, the SP added.