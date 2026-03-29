Jharkhand Police Launch SIT Probe into Girl's Death

Jharkhand Police have launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hazaribag, aiming to deliver a swift resolution to this tragic case.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag, Jharkhand.

The SIT is composed of three members and is headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb.

The SIT has been directed to submit a report within a week, examining all angles of the case.

Police are awaiting forensic and autopsy reports to determine the nature of the crime.

BJP state president Aditya Sahu has warned of protests if arrests are not made promptly in the Hazaribag case.

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra on Sunday said a three-member SIT has been constituted for a swift probe into the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Bishnugarh in Hazaribag.

The special investigation team (SIT) is headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb and includes Bishnugarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baijnath Prasad and Bishnugarh police station officer-in-charge Sapan Mahatha, who is also the investigation officer in the case.

"In view of the gravity of the case, the SIT has been formed and directed to submit its report to me within a week. The SIT will look into all angles during its investigation. We are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Ranchi report and also the autopsy report of the case," the DGP said.

The SIT is mandated to submit a progress report, along with details regarding the actions taken thus far, to the DGP within a week.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan said a woman sub-inspector has also been deputed to assist the SIT.

"We are hopeful of apprehending the culprits. It is too early to draw conclusions before the post-mortem examination report. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a case of sexual assault," he added.

Background of the Incident

According to police, the girl had gone with her mother to watch the 'Mangla' procession, a procession taken out as part of Ram Navami rituals, at her native village in Kusumba within Bishnugarh police station limits on March 24 night.

Her family alleged in the FIR that she was abducted and her body was found on March 25 (Wednesday) at a field in her village.

Political Response

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu has warned that if arrests were not made, torch rallies would be held across all block headquarters in Hazaribagh on March 29, followed by a district-wide shutdown on March 30.