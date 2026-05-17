₹5 Crore Silver Consignment Seized At Rajkot Airport

A significant silver seizure worth ₹5 crore at Rajkot Airport has prompted a tax evasion investigation by the Gujarat ATS, highlighting concerns over illegal movement of precious metals.

Key Points Gujarat ATS intercepted 180 kg of silver worth ₹5 crore at Rajkot Airport.

The silver consignment was sent from a Varanasi-based firm named 'Sunrise'.

Incomplete documentation raised suspicions of tax evasion.

The investigation has been handed over to the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

A consignment of 180 kilograms silver valued at Rs 5 crore was intercepted at Hirasar Airport in Gujarat's Rajkot by the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), officials said on Sunday.

The ATS had received information regarding the suspected movement of a large quantity of silver through air cargo at the Rajkot airport, following which the local Crime Branch was alerted, an official said.

Silver Seizure Details

"A joint operation was carried out with the local Crime Branch. Approximately 180 kg of silver, valued at around Rs 5 crore, was intercepted along with the intended receiver. The parcels were examined in his presence," Gujarat ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police Virjit Parmar said.

Tax Evasion Suspicions

The consignment had been sent from Varanasi-based firm called 'Sunrise', with preliminary investigation revealing that the documentation related to it was incomplete, raising suspicion of possible tax evasion, Parmar said.

Investigation Transferred to GST Department

After completion of legal formalities, further investigation into the case has been handed over to the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, as per police.