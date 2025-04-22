HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-Andhra intelligence chief arrested in actress harassment case

Ex-Andhra intelligence chief arrested in actress harassment case

Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
April 22, 2025 14:44 IST

Andhra Pradesh CID Police reportedly arrested suspended senior police officer and former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu from Hyderabad on Tuesday over his alleged role in harassing Mumbai-based actor- model, Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani.

IMAGE: Actor-model Kadambari Jethwani. Photograph: Courtesy Kadambari Jethwani on Instagram

Anjaneyulu is one of the three IPS officers who are under suspension for allegedly "hastily arresting" and "harassing" Jethwani without proper investigation in a case filed against her during the erstwhile YSRCP regime. Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Ratan Tata are the other two IPS officers.

While top police officials and sources remained tight-lipped about the development, a section of media houses, besides the ruling TDP claimed that Anjaneyulu has been 'arrested.'

 

"IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested for harassing a woman (Jethwani) under the directions of (former CM and YSRCP chief) Jagan Reddy, mobilising the entire government machinery," said TDP in a post on 'X'.

Working as the intelligence chief during the erstwhile YSRCP government, Anjaneyulu toed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's line and claimed that harassing a woman (Jethwani) is a "known fact".

According to TDP, the previous government used all its might to subdue a woman (Jethwani) and compel her to "submit" but asserted that the TDP-led government is doing "justice" to her now.

Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Tata and Gunni, then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada were suspended last year after an inquiry revealed their role in the alleged harassment of the model.

In connection with this case, TDP said YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar has already been arrested while the three officials were suspended and Anjaneyulu arrested today.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
