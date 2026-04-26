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Home  » News » Shopkeeper Robbed At Gunpoint In West Delhi

Shopkeeper Robbed At Gunpoint In West Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 23:33 IST

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A shopkeeper in Delhi's Vikaspuri was robbed at gunpoint, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about crime in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A shopkeeper in Delhi's Vikaspuri was robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified assailants.
  • The assailants, who had their faces covered, looted cash from the shop.
  • Delhi Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

Two unidentified assailants allegedly robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Sunday evening, police sources said.

Gunpoint Robbery Details

The accused had covered their faces with helmets, they said.

 

The shopkeeper, Deepak, said the two assailants looted all the cash from his shop before fleeing.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused, a source said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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