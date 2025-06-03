Daylight robbery at textile office in bustling Chandni Chowk stuns Delhi

Unidentified assailants opened fire and looted around Rs 35 lakh from a textile office in broad daylight in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Monday, an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at around 2 pm, when two men entered the office of trader Vicky Jain, 40, fired shots and fled with a bag containing cash, he said.

"A PCR call was received at the Lahori Gate police station at around 2.30 pm regarding a robbery incident. Upon reaching the spot, officers found the glass door of Jain's office shattered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Jain told the police that two men barged into his office on the pretext of business and one of them fired at the door.

"The duo held him at gunpoint and took away approximately Rs 35 lakh in cash," the officer said, adding a third accomplice was waiting downstairs.

Jain said, once inside, the assailants fired another round to terrorise him and his employees.

"They broke open the door and asked my employees to hand over all the cash. When they refused, the assailants fired another round. They then fled with the bag containing money. All of it was over in just two minutes," Jain said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the robbery in the bustling commercial hub, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the three culprits.

The police said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned, and local informers have been activated to develop leads.

Meanwhile, several shop owners and traders reached the spot and demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.

"Such incidents are becoming common in the national capital. We want police to increase security in the area and take strict action against the accused," said a member of the market association.