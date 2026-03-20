Delhi Shopkeeper Shooting: Police Investigate Gang Rivalry Angle

Police are investigating a possible gang rivalry motive in the murder of a Delhi shopkeeper who was shot dead in his shop, leaving three others injured.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 30-year-old shopkeeper, Ravi Bhardwaj, was shot dead in outer north Delhi's Bawana.

Police suspect the murder is a result of gang rivalry, given the targeted nature of the attack.

The deceased had two prior criminal cases registered against him, including motorcycle theft.

Three others, including the victim's father and a child, were injured in the shooting.

Police are investigating the crime, reviewing CCTV footage, and suspect the assailants fled towards Haryana.

A day after a 30-year-old man was shot dead inside a shop attached to his residence in outer north Delhi's Bawana, police on Friday said the deceased had two criminal cases registered against him, and the murder could have been the fallout of a gang rivalry.

They said the deceased, Ravi Bhardwaj, was earlier booked for motorcycle theft and under the Arms Act. The nature of the attack points to a targeted assault, they said.

The incident took place in Harewali village on Thursday evening, when three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire inside the shop attached to Ravi's house.

Ravi, who was sitting at the shop counter, and three others -- including his father Anil Bhardwaj (55), neighbour Raj Kumar (46) and an eight-year-old relative -- were injured in the attack.

They were rushed to a hospital in Pooth Khurd, where doctors declared Ravi dead on arrival.

The three others are out of danger and stable now, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to police, the attackers, believed to be in their late teens, entered the shop posing as customers and fired multiple rounds at close range before fleeing the spot.

Police recovered empty cartridges from the scene. They are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused, who are suspected to have escaped towards the Haryana side.

While family members claimed that Ravi had no known enmity, police said the circumstances and execution of the crime suggest gang rivalry.