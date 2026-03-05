Shopkeeper Attacked in Bhiwandi for Refusing Holi Party

A shopkeeper in Bhiwandi, India, was allegedly assaulted after refusing to join a Holi party, leading to a police investigation and charges against four individuals.

Key Points A shopkeeper in Bhiwandi was allegedly assaulted for refusing to attend a Holi party.

Four individuals have been booked in connection with the assault.

The victim, Sunny Dubey, identified two of the alleged attackers as Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the incident.

Four persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Sunny Dubey (19) was hit by four persons on March 3 after he refused to go with them for a Holi party, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

"He has named Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi and two other unidentified persons in his complaint. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made in the case," he said.