Home  » News » Shopkeeper Attacked in Bhiwandi for Refusing Holi Party

Shopkeeper Attacked in Bhiwandi for Refusing Holi Party

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2026 20:18 IST

A shopkeeper in Bhiwandi, India, was allegedly assaulted after refusing to join a Holi party, leading to a police investigation and charges against four individuals.

Key Points

  • A shopkeeper in Bhiwandi was allegedly assaulted for refusing to attend a Holi party.
  • Four individuals have been booked in connection with the assault.
  • The victim, Sunny Dubey, identified two of the alleged attackers as Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the incident.

Four persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Sunny Dubey (19) was hit by four persons on March 3 after he refused to go with them for a Holi party, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

 

"He has named Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi and two other unidentified persons in his complaint. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made in the case," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
