Shopkeeper Attacked in Bhiwandi for Refusing Holi Party

A shopkeeper in Bhiwandi, India, was allegedly assaulted after refusing to join a Holi party, leading to a police investigation and charges against four individuals.
Four persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.
Sunny Dubey (19) was hit by four persons on March 3 after he refused to go with them for a Holi party, the Shanti Nagar police station official said.
"He has named Nachiket Gulvi and Ritesh Gulvi and two other unidentified persons in his complaint. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made in the case," he said.