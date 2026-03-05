HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Holi Clash in UP Village Injures 11

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 05, 2026 00:11 IST

A Holi celebration in a Uttar Pradesh village turned violent after a dispute over colours, leaving 11 injured and prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A Holi celebration in a Uttar Pradesh village turned violent, resulting in injuries to at least 11 people.
  • The clash erupted from a dispute over playing with colours, escalating quickly into a physical confrontation.
  • Police have intervened and are investigating the incident, with complaints filed by both sides involved in the clash.
  • Tension remains in the village following the violent Holi clash, but police are working to maintain peace and order.

At least 11 people were injured after a dispute over playing with colours on Holi escalated into a violent clash between two groups in a village here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Tikaria village under the jurisdiction of Deva police station.

 

According to police, an argument between the two sides over playing with colours quickly turned into a bloody confrontation, with both groups allegedly attacking each other with sticks, batons and iron rods for about 10 minutes, creating panic in the area.

Locals intervened and tried to bring the situation under control. Police officers who arrived at the spot after being informed pacified both sides.

Villagers said eight people from one side and three from the other have sustained injuries. All the injured were sent for medical examination, police said.

A villager, Avdhesh, alleged that members of the rival group entered his house when there were no male members and assaulted his family. He claimed that when he and others arrived there and tried to intervene, they were also beaten up.

Avdhesh further alleged that four persons held him and attacked him with a knife.

Aftermath and Investigation

Tension had prevailed in the village following the clash, but the situation is currently under control, police said.

Deva Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Tripathi said both sides have filed complaints, and a case will be registered based on them.

"Medical examination of the injured is being conducted. Necessary legal action will be taken after investigation," he said.

Police are also examining videos related to the incident and have appealed to residents to maintain peace, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
