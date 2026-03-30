Trio in Maharashtra Face Charges for Selling Banned Pakistani Beauty Items

Three shop owners in Maharashtra, India, are facing legal action for allegedly selling Pakistani-made beauty products, sparking an investigation into illegal trade and import violations.

Key Points Three shop owners in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are booked for selling beauty products made in Pakistan.

The individuals face charges under the Foreign Trade Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trading prohibited items.

Police seized 28 items, including soaps, from the shops during the investigation.

The case was brought to the attention of the police by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries.

Three persons were booked in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city for allegedly selling beauty products made in Pakistan, a police official said on Monday.

Shop owners Mohammed Abrar (26), Ankur Agrawal (35) and Juman Khan (48) were booked on Sunday under Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trading in items prohibited for import, cheating and other offences, the City Chowk police station official said.

Investigation and Seizure

"We seized 28 items, including soaps, from three shops owned by Abrar, Agrawal and Khan. Further probe into the case is underway," he added.

Police was alerted to the matter by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionaries, the official said.