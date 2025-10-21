3 women booked over namaaz inside historic Shaniwar Wada fort in Pune

A case has been registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaaz on the premises of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations.

IMAGE: A view of the historic Shaniwar Wada fort in Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Pune city police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

The incident reportedly took place around 1.45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune city police.

The video led to protest demonstrations on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city based right wing outfit. They also performed purification rituals at the spot where namaaz was offered. The police have increased security deployment around Shaniwar Wada.

"We have invoked the relevant section of the AMASR Rules, which provides for penalties related to prohibited activities within protected monuments," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, commenting on a viral video allegedly showing women offering namaz at Shaniwar Wada and BJP performing "purification" there, stated that Shaniwar Wada is a symbol of Hindu valor and close to the community's heart.

He questioned if Muslims would accept Hindus chanting Hanuman Chalisa at Haji Ali, emphasising that prayers should be offered at designated places. Rane supported Hindu workers raising their voice on the issue.

"Shaniwar Wada has a history. It is the symbol of our valour. It is very close to the Hindu community's heart. If you want to offer namaz there, will you be fine with Hindus going to Haji Ali and chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Will your sentiments not be hurt?... One should offer prayers only at the designated places. If Hindu workers raised their voice, then it is correct," he told ANI.