Home  » News » DRI seizes Pak goods worth Rs 12 cr at Mumbai port; 2 held

DRI seizes Pak goods worth Rs 12 cr at Mumbai port; 2 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
September 14, 2025 09:46 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 28 containers carrying cosmetics and dry dates of Pakistani origin and valued at about Rs 12 crore at the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

The consignments were procured by three Indian importers in blatant violation of prohibitions imposed by the government on the import of Pakistani-origin goods, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Saturday.

A Dubai-based Indian national, operating on a commission basis, facilitated the transhipment of dry dates from Pakistan by issuing fabricated invoices. He allegedly used his firms to disguise the sea transport trail.

 

The containers were routed through the Jebel Ali port in Dubai by misdeclaring them as of the UAE origin, the officials said.

Under 'Operation Deep Manifest', India's top anti-smuggling unit seized 28 containers loaded with 800 tonnes of cosmetics and dry dates of Pakistani origin, an official said.

The goods were sent through a complex web of transactions involving Pakistani, Indian and UAE nationals, to obscure their true origin.

Money was also routed from India to Pakistan through him, the official said, adding the supplier has been arrested.

A Customs broker has also been arrested for facilitating the smuggling of cosmetics from Pakistan by falsely declaring the country of origin, he said.

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 persons, the Centre on May 2 imposed a complete ban on direct or indirect import of Pakistani-origin goods.

The DRI subsequently launched an operation to seize goods imported from the neighbouring country in violation of the ban.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
