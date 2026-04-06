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What's Behind the Spike in Public Murders in Nanded?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 16:16 IST

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A Shiv Sena worker's murder in Nanded, the fifth in three days, highlights a concerning spike in violent crime and raises questions about public safety.

Key Points

  • A Shiv Sena worker, Sonu Kalyankar, was murdered in Nanded during his morning walk.
  • The murder is the fifth violent incident in a public space in Nanded in the last three days, indicating a surge in crime.
  • Police suspect the murder was orchestrated by a prison inmate with a prior dispute with the victim.
  • Two individuals have been detained in connection with the Shiv Sena worker's murder in Nanded.

A 35-year-old Shiv Sena worker was hacked to death by three men in Nanded city in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The attack marks the fifth murder in a public space in the city in the last three days.

 

According to the police, the victim, Sonu Kalyankar, was out on a morning walk around 5.30 am when three men attacked him with sharp weapons in the Shreenagar area, an official said.

It appears that the killing may have been executed at the behest of a prison inmate, who had previously fired at Kalyankar and has a dispute with him, he said, adding that two persons have been detained in connection with the attack.

Rising Violence in Nanded

Nanded has witnessed a series of violent incidents in public places in the last three days. Last week, three persons died in a clash between two gangs and one person was killed in the jurisdiction of the Vazirabad police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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