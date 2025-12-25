HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Farmer, wife, sons found dead in Nanded; mass suicide suspected

Farmer, wife, sons found dead in Nanded; mass suicide suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 25, 2025 14:05 IST

x

A farmer, his wife and their two sons were found dead in two different locations in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday morning, in what police suspect to be a mass suicide, an official said.

Around 8 am, the bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) were discovered on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil, he said.

The bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were subsequently found on nearby railway lines. It appears they jumped in front of a speeding train, the official said.

 

Police inspector Dattatray Manthale told reporters,

The parents were found dead inside their home, while the sons took their lives on the railway tracks. We have asked a Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect evidence. The truth will come out only after a thorough technical investigation and autopsy.

While the nature of their death appears to be part of a suicide pact, police said the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The family belonged to the small-scale farming community, but it is not yet confirmed if financial distress or a domestic crisis triggered the extreme step, the official said.

Neighbours described the Lakhes as a hardworking family who struggled against the odds of small-land farming to sustain themselves.

The Nanded rural police are recording statements of relatives and checking for notes or final messages left by the family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man kills parents, cuts bodies with saw, dumps them into river
Man kills parents, cuts bodies with saw, dumps them into river
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag
Woman asks tenant couple for rent, ends up dead in bag
Euthanasia Plea: Parents' Dilemma Reaches SC
Euthanasia Plea: Parents' Dilemma Reaches SC
India's Suicide Cases See A 23% Surge
India's Suicide Cases See A 23% Surge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International Airport1:15

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International...

Riteish-Genelia snapped at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash0:39

Riteish-Genelia snapped at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash

J-K: Tourist throng Patnitop for Christmas and New Year celebrations1:14

J-K: Tourist throng Patnitop for Christmas and New Year...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO