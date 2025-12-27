HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nanded deaths: Brothers killed parents, jumped before train

Nanded deaths: Brothers killed parents, jumped before train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 27, 2025 19:46 IST

The probe into the deaths of four members of a family in Maharashtra's Nanded district has revealed that two siblings ended their lives by jumping in front of a train after strangling their parents at home, the murder-suicide tragedy being triggered by financial stress, a police official said on Saturday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

At around 8am on Thursday, the bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) were discovered on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil here, while the bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were subsequently found on tracks near Mugat railway station, a few kilometres away from the village.

"Our probe and post mortem reports have confirmed that Umesh and Bajrang strangled their parents at home while the couple was asleep and later committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train," Barad police station inspector Dattatray Manthale told PTI.

 

The official said Ramesh Lakhe was reportedly suffering from paralysis and remained chronically ill, which had caused deep financial impact on the family.

The official said statements were being recorded as part of the probe, including that the of shopkeeper from whom the two brothers bought betel nut sachets in the early hours of Thursday while on their way to the tracks where they ended their lives.

An official connected to the probe said it is likely that the sons killed their parents and then ended their own lives over the financial stress the family was facing.

Umesh and Bajrang have been charged with murder, the official said, adding that all angles are being probed.

