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Home  » News » Police Uncover Sex Racket at Una Dhaba, Rescue Three Women

Police Uncover Sex Racket at Una Dhaba, Rescue Three Women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 13:50 IST

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Police in Una, India, successfully dismantled a sex racket operating from a roadside eatery, rescuing three women and arresting three men in a targeted raid.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Una police busted a sex racket operating out of a local 'dhaba' following a tip-off.
  • Three women were rescued during the raid, and three men were taken into custody.
  • Police used an undercover team member posing as a customer to infiltrate the operation.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the illegal activities.

Una Police on Friday busted a sex racket operating out of a local 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), rescuing three women while taking three men into custody, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap by sending a team member posing as a customer to the dhaba and conducted the raid, they said.

 

During the raid, the involved women and men were found in compromising circumstances, the police said.

Una SP Sachin Hiremath confirmed that the police rescued three women and detained three other individuals.

Further interrogation of those detained is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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