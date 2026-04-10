Police Uncover Sex Racket at Una Dhaba, Rescue Three Women

Police in Una, India, successfully dismantled a sex racket operating from a roadside eatery, rescuing three women and arresting three men in a targeted raid.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Una police busted a sex racket operating out of a local 'dhaba' following a tip-off.

Three women were rescued during the raid, and three men were taken into custody.

Police used an undercover team member posing as a customer to infiltrate the operation.

An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the illegal activities.

Una Police on Friday busted a sex racket operating out of a local 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), rescuing three women while taking three men into custody, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap by sending a team member posing as a customer to the dhaba and conducted the raid, they said.

During the raid, the involved women and men were found in compromising circumstances, the police said.

Una SP Sachin Hiremath confirmed that the police rescued three women and detained three other individuals.

Further interrogation of those detained is underway, he added.