Police Rescue Seven Women in Arunachal Pradesh Trafficking Bust

Arunachal Pradesh Police have successfully rescued seven women and arrested two individuals in a crackdown on immoral trafficking activities, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat exploitation in the region.

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh Police rescued seven women from two lodges in Itanagar.

Two individuals, Fardaus Ahmed and Moina Das, were arrested for alleged involvement in immoral trafficking.

The rescued women were primarily from Assam and exploited for sex work.

Lodge authorities admitted to using rooms for immoral trafficking activities.

The accused have been arrested under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued seven women from two lodges and arrested two persons in connection with alleged immoral trafficking activities, an official said on Saturday.

Itanagar Capital Region Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said teams from Banderdewa police station, led by SDPO Rishi Longdo, rescued the women from the two lodges on Friday.

The SP said the arrested individuals are Fardaus Ahmed (35) and Moina Das (34), both residents of Assam.

He said the women, primarily from Assam and hailing from broken households and impoverished backgrounds, were being exploited for sex work.

Investigation and Arrests

During interrogation, lodge authorities admitted to using rooms for immoral trafficking activities, police said.

The accused have been arrested under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and other applicable laws.