Minor Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted and Held Captive in Una, India

Police in Una, India, are investigating the alleged sexual assault and abduction of a minor girl, sparking a manhunt for the suspects and raising concerns about safety and justice.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points A class 6 student in Una, Himachal Pradesh, was allegedly sexually assaulted after being forcibly taken to a room and held captive.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Kush, and four unidentified individuals, launching a manhunt to apprehend them.

The victim alleges that she was abducted while returning from a grocery store and held overnight before escaping.

The girl's family reported receiving death threats from the accused, warning them against reporting the incident to the police.

The victim has undergone a medical examination as part of the ongoing police investigation.

A class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after five men forcibly took her to a room here and kept her locked up for several hours, police said on Monday.

Una Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits who are still at large.

The girl's family has also alleged that the accused issued death threats, warning them against taking the matter to the police.

In her complaint to the police, the minor alleged that on Friday evening, while returning from a nearby grocery store with her sister, a man named Kush grabbed her.

When she resisted him, four other youths with their faces covered allegedly arrived at the scene, helping Kush take her to a room.

The victim alleged that Kush first physically assaulted her and then sexually violated her and held her captive in the room overnight. The next afternoon, she somehow managed to escape and made her way to a road in the village where she came across a villager who helped her find her father.

Despite threats not to take the matter to the police, the victim, accompanied by her family members, filed a complaint regarding the incident. The victim has also undergone a medical exam, police said.

Police Response and Investigation

Haroli DSP Mohan Rawat said the police team has registered a case against the accused, Kush, and four unidentified individuals, and has initiated further legal action. The culprits will face the strictest possible punishment, he said.