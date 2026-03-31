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Home  » News » Police Raid Roadside Eatery, Uncover Flesh Trade Operation

Police Raid Roadside Eatery, Uncover Flesh Trade Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 23:03 IST

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Nine individuals were arrested in Mathura after police uncovered a flesh trade operation being run out of a roadside eatery on the Delhi-Agra National Highway.

Key Points

  • Nine individuals were arrested in Mathura for alleged involvement in flesh trade.
  • The operation was uncovered at a roadside eatery on the Delhi-Agra National Highway.
  • Police found the suspects in compromising positions in rooms in the eatery's basement.
  • QR codes and other incriminating materials were recovered from the premises.
  • All arrested individuals are currently being interrogated by the police.

Four men and five women were arrested from the basement of a roadside eatery on the Delhi-Agra National Highway on Tuesday for their alleged involvement flesh trade, police said.

Circle Officer (Chhata) Bhushan Verma said that acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the dhaba in Chhata area this afternoon, during which the four men and five women were found in compromising positions in rooms constructed in the eatery's basement.

 

Verma further informed that a search of the premises led to the recovery of several QR codes and other incriminating materials.

He said that all the arrested individuals are being interrogated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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