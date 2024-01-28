News
Rediff.com  » News » 1 dead, 17 injured as stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2024 11:40 IST
A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured when a stage set up for a religious function at the Kalkaji temple here collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred around 12.30 am, they said. The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified.

According to police, a 'jagran' (religious function) was organised at the Mahant Parishar of Kalkaji temple on Saturday and around 1,600 people attended it.

"No prior permission was granted for the event. However, sufficient staff was deployed to maintain law and order. There was a gathering of around 1,500 to 1,600 people at around 12.30 am on Sunday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

An elevated wooden platform supported by an iron frame was set up near the main stage for the families of the organisers and VIPs.

 

Around 12.30 am, the elevated platform collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people sitting on it and fell on those seated below, the DCP said.

All those injured in the incident were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Safdarjung and MAX hospitals.

"The fire brigade was called to the spot. Seventeen people were stated to have been injured. A 45-year-old woman was brought dead at the MAX hospital," he said.

Deo said a Delhi Police crime team also visited the spot.

The condition of all those injured is stated to be stable, he added.

An FIR under sections 337, 304A and 188 of the IPC was registered against the organisers and further probe into the matter has been launched, the DCP said.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said his department was informed about the incident at 12.45 am.

Teams along with three fire tenders were rushed to the site. The kirtan stage had collapsed, injuring some people who were rushed to hospitals with the help of police and the public, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
