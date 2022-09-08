News
Actor in Lord Shiva dance show dies on stage in Jammu

Actor in Lord Shiva dance show dies on stage in Jammu

Source: PTI
September 08, 2022 18:53 IST
IMAGE: The artist collapsed on stage and could not be revived.
Photograph: Courtesy, Twitter

A male artist performing the role of goddess Parvati in a Lord Shiva's dance opera died after he collapsed on stage in Jammu city outskirts, and the video of his last moments went viral on social media.

20-year Yogesh Gupta was performing in Lord Shiva's dance-cum-musical opera at a night jagran in Kotha Sonia hamlet of Bishnah tehil on Tuesday night, sources said.

 

During the dance performance, he was rolling on the stage floor amid applause from the crowd but could not get up, they said.

As he failed to get up despite struggling to do so, the actor performing role of Lord Shiva and some people rushed to the stage and shifted him to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The artist's death was caught live on camera by several watchers and these videos went viral on social media. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
