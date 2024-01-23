News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Actor playing Hanuman in Ramlila dies on stage as viewers clap

Actor playing Hanuman in Ramlila dies on stage as viewers clap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2024 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man playing Lord Hanuman in a 'Ramlila' fell down at the feet of the person portraying Lord Ram for a bit longer, the audience clapped and it seemed a scene well enacted, except that it turned out to be the last performance of the 62-year-old.

Please note, this image has been used strictly for representation. It doesn't depict the actual incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Harish died on stage during the act in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Monday, his son Sumansh told PTI over the phone.

The 'Ramlila' in which he performed was part of several events organised across the state on Monday to mark the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

 

During his performance, Harish was supposed to bow at the feet of the man playing Lord Ram's character.

While enacting the scene, Harish fell down at the feet of the man playing Lord Ram.

As part of the act, a song was playing in the background and visuals showed Harish collapsing.

Everyone thought Harish, who had been playing the role of Hanuman for the past 25 years, was taking blessings of Lord Ram and the audience even clapped.

However, a few seconds later the people realised that Harish had collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was rushed in his costume to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Sanjay Panwar, head of the New Basukinath Ramlila Committee committee, said the incident left everyone in deep shock.

"For a few seconds everyone thought Harish ji was seeking blessings as he did not rise, but soon we realised what had happened and tried to revive him at the spot itself. As he showed no response, he was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he had passed away," Panwar said, adding that the deceased was a retired Haryana government employee from the power utilities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Are Younger Indians Getting Heart Attacks?
Why Are Younger Indians Getting Heart Attacks?
Heart Disease: Why Young Women Are At Risk
Heart Disease: Why Young Women Are At Risk
Cardiologist known for surgeries dies of heart attack
Cardiologist known for surgeries dies of heart attack
'Naxalite tactics': Himanta asks cops to book Rahul
'Naxalite tactics': Himanta asks cops to book Rahul
Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp
Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp
Sensex sinks 1,053 points; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
Sensex sinks 1,053 points; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
Will never forget: Yajman couples at consecration
Will never forget: Yajman couples at consecration
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack

DoctorSpeak: Know About A Heart Attack

IIT-K prof dies of heart attack during talk on stage

IIT-K prof dies of heart attack during talk on stage

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances