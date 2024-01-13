Agri expert collapses on live TV in Kerala, dies

An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, police said.

Dr Ani S Das, 59, who was the director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.