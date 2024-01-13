News
Agri expert collapses on live TV in Kerala, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2024 14:23 IST
An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, police said.

Image only for representation.

Dr Ani S Das, 59, who was the director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

 

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
