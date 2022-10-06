News
Rediff.com  » News » 22 children among 34 killed by gunman at Thailand daycare centre

22 children among 34 killed by gunman at Thailand daycare centre

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 06, 2022 15:42 IST
At least 34 people, including 22 children, were killed in a mass shooting at a daycare center in northeast Thailand, CNN reported on Thursday.

The gunman, who was identified as a 34-year-old former policeman, shot himself after the attack.

 

The mass shooting took place on Thursday at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office as reported by CNN.

'The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident,' the statement read.

Earlier, the prime minister's office had urged all the securities officials to catch the culprit.

Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia.

Mass shootings in the country are rare but in 2020 also, an incident saw a soldier killing 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall, reported CNN.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
