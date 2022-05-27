Mourning The Texas Victims

People mourned the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, while anti-gun protestors in Washington, DC demand gun safety legislation, following the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the memorial in Uvalde and the DC rally.

IMAGE: A mourner writes a message on the memorial for a victim of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, May 26, 2022.

Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: People mourn the victims at a memorial in the town square in Uvalde.

Photograph: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

IMAGE: A memorial for the victims in a park along Main Street in Uvalde.

Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: Crosses bearing the names of the victims in Uvalde.

Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

IMAGE: A mourner writes a message on the memorial for a victim, in Uvalde.

Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: A man walks Ulvade's streets with a message of support for the victims and the town's residents.

Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

IMAGE: Gun control advocacy groups rally outside the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, May 26, 2022.

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

IMAGE: Organised by Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety and Students Demand Action, the May 26, 2022 rally brought together members of the US Congress and gun violence survivors to demand gun safety legislation following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ade Osadolor, left, a Texas native and a member of the Students Demand Action national advisory board, and Erica Leslie Lafferty, whose mother was killed at the Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012 -- the worst school shooting in the US; 26 children and adults were killed -- at Thursday's rally.

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com