News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mourning The Texas Victims

Mourning The Texas Victims

By Rediff News Bureau
May 27, 2022 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

People mourned the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, while anti-gun protestors in Washington, DC demand gun safety legislation, following the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the memorial in Uvalde and the DC rally.

IMAGE: A mourner writes a message on the memorial for a victim of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, May 26, 2022.
Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People mourn the victims at a memorial in the town square in Uvalde.
Photograph: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A memorial for the victims in a park along Main Street in Uvalde.
Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Crosses bearing the names of the victims in Uvalde.
Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A mourner writes a message on the memorial for a victim, in Uvalde.
Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man walks Ulvade's streets with a message of support for the victims and the town's residents.
Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Gun control advocacy groups rally outside the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, May 26, 2022.
Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Organised by Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety and Students Demand Action, the May 26, 2022 rally brought together members of the US Congress and gun violence survivors to demand gun safety legislation following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.
Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ade Osadolor, left, a Texas native and a member of the Students Demand Action national advisory board, and Erica Leslie Lafferty, whose mother was killed at the Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012 -- the worst school shooting in the US; 26 children and adults were killed -- at Thursday's rally.
Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The Children Who Died In Texas
The Children Who Died In Texas
This Is Where The Texas Killer Lived
This Is Where The Texas Killer Lived
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears
Smaller towns see strong growth in sales of medicines
Smaller towns see strong growth in sales of medicines
Karti alleges 'breach of MP privilege' by CBI
Karti alleges 'breach of MP privilege' by CBI
Caste Census: Battle Lines Drawn Between BJP, Nitish
Caste Census: Battle Lines Drawn Between BJP, Nitish
High WPI may put pressure on retail inflation: RBI
High WPI may put pressure on retail inflation: RBI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Texas school shooting: Biden blames gun lobby

Texas school shooting: Biden blames gun lobby

Will America's Senseless Murders Stop?

Will America's Senseless Murders Stop?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances