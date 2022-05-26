News
Rediff.com  » News » The Children Who Died In Texas

The Children Who Died In Texas

By Rediff News Bureau
May 26, 2022 11:01 IST
Texans pray and hold a vigil a day after a teenager murdered 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the vigil and mass.

IMAGE: Stormy Flores holds a sign with the names of the victims during the vigil, May 25, 2022.
Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Stormy with a relative at the vigil.
Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A girl who studies at the Robb Elementary School, accompanied by her mother, bring flowers to place outside the school.
Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child and mother pray for the victims during a mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.
Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Stunned children at the vigil for the 21 Robb Elementary School victims.
Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A young boy presents a flower in memory of the victims during the mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Faces of grief at the vigil.
Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Robert Leos, who traveled from the city of San Antonio, which is 90 minutes away from Uvalde, to pray for all those affected by the murders at the Robb Elementary School, including the family of the shooter, says, "We're all God's children. That's why I came out."
Photograph: Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rome Oviedo, 2, gives flowers to a department of public safety agent across the Robb Elementary School so they can be placed in front of the school.
Photograph: Veronica G Cardenas/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
