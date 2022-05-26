The Children Who Died In Texas

Texans pray and hold a vigil a day after a teenager murdered 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

IMAGE: Stormy Flores holds a sign with the names of the victims during the vigil, May 25, 2022.

IMAGE: Stormy with a relative at the vigil.

IMAGE: A girl who studies at the Robb Elementary School, accompanied by her mother, bring flowers to place outside the school.

IMAGE: A child and mother pray for the victims during a mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

IMAGE: Stunned children at the vigil for the 21 Robb Elementary School victims.

IMAGE: A young boy presents a flower in memory of the victims during the mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

IMAGE: Faces of grief at the vigil.

IMAGE: Robert Leos, who traveled from the city of San Antonio, which is 90 minutes away from Uvalde, to pray for all those affected by the murders at the Robb Elementary School, including the family of the shooter, says, "We're all God's children. That's why I came out."

IMAGE: Rome Oviedo, 2, gives flowers to a department of public safety agent across the Robb Elementary School so they can be placed in front of the school.

