News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears

Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears

By Rediff News Bureau
May 25, 2022 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In one of the worst school shootings in American history, an 18-year-old killer murdered 19 children, aged between 7 and 10 years, and two adults at an elementary school in Texas.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the scenes outside the Robb Elementary School where children were killed in cold blood.

IMAGE: Women grieve outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon civic center.
All photographs: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement personnel near the Robb Elementary School where the children were killed.

 

IMAGE: Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene.

 

 

IMAGE: A school employee speaks through the window of a school bus to a parent near the scene of the shooting.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Texas school shooting: Biden blames gun lobby
Texas school shooting: Biden blames gun lobby
NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas Killings
NBA Coach Weeps Over Texas Killings
Hindustan Motors in talks with European co for EVs
Hindustan Motors in talks with European co for EVs
Hindu seer files plea against Places of Worship Act
Hindu seer files plea against Places of Worship Act
PIX: India Honours World Champion Nikhat
PIX: India Honours World Champion Nikhat
Cannes: Deepika Makes Orange Look SPICY!
Cannes: Deepika Makes Orange Look SPICY!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

5 deadliest school shootings in US history

5 deadliest school shootings in US history

America's most popular rifle is also the one bleeding it!

America's most popular rifle is also the one bleeding it!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances