Texas School Killings: Grief And Tears

In one of the worst school shootings in American history, an 18-year-old killer murdered 19 children, aged between 7 and 10 years, and two adults at an elementary school in Texas.

IMAGE: Women grieve outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon civic center.

IMAGE: Law enforcement personnel near the Robb Elementary School where the children were killed.

IMAGE: Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene.

IMAGE: A school employee speaks through the window of a school bus to a parent near the scene of the shooting.

