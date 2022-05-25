News
This Is Where The Texas Killer Lived

This Is Where The Texas Killer Lived

By Rediff News Bureau
May 25, 2022 14:37 IST
The police cordon off the Uvalde, Texas, home of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 children aged between 7 and 10 years old and 2 adults at the Robb Elementary School. Ramos was later killed by law enforcement personnel.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the mass murderer's home being cordoned off by Texas police.

All photographs: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

 

 

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement at the Robb Elementary School where 21 lives were lost in yet another senseless killing spree in America.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
